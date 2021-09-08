John Brady: Newsom alternative could have disastrous consequences
Don Rogers encouraged voting for one of three Republicans in the Recall Election. Kevin Faulconer appears best. Kevin called for Elder to step down after learning he intimidated his fiancée with a gun in 2015. Sadly, Elder is known for disparaging women and ending mask and vaccinations mandates despite the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Larry won’t step down, and leads Faulconer 20% to 10%. It’s likely that a vote for any of Larry’s rivals could likely result in Larry being elected. How ironic: An attempt to improve the governorship of Newsom may reap disastrous unexpected consequences.
Newsom quickly mandated masks and vaccines. This bold response saw communities throughout the state with lives protected. Despite the irritating inconvenience, tens of thousands of lives were saved — in a turbocharged family values campaign.
Newsom is not a recent convert to climate change for electoral political convenience. He is quick to declare emergencies and receive federal funds for crippled communities as waves of fires batter the state. Newsom’s stimulus packages were wise investments.
California has rebounded — boasting a huge budget surplus and high employment.
John Brady
Grass Valley
