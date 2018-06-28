John Bohnert: Was I the kiss of death?
June 28, 2018
Two local candidates running for office visited me here at Berryhill Apartments in Grass Valley. I was flattered that they did this. I enjoyed the visits.
However, I now realize that they made a huge mistake in doing so.
Both John Foster and Hilary Hodge lost in the June 2018 primary. Therefore, I'm issuing a warning to all local candidates. Do not visit John Bohnert at Berryhill Apartments. It's the kiss of death.
John Bohnert
Grass Valley
