John Bohnert: Was I the kiss of death?

Two local candidates running for office visited me here at Berryhill Apartments in Grass Valley. I was flattered that they did this. I enjoyed the visits.

However, I now realize that they made a huge mistake in doing so.

Both John Foster and Hilary Hodge lost in the June 2018 primary. Therefore, I'm issuing a warning to all local candidates. Do not visit John Bohnert at Berryhill Apartments. It's the kiss of death.

John Bohnert

Grass Valley