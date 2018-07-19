John Bohnert: Support local newspapers
July 19, 2018
Supporting our local newspaper is very important. Papers across America are losing subscribers.
I was shocked to learn that The Alameda Times-Star and The Hayward Daily Review are now defunct.
I subscribed to both newspapers when I lived in Alameda and later in San Leandro.
I would hate to see our local newspaper go out of business. Please subscribe to the print edition of The Union today.
John Bohnert
Grass Valley
