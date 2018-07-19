 John Bohnert: Support local newspapers | TheUnion.com

John Bohnert: Support local newspapers

Supporting our local newspaper is very important. Papers across America are losing subscribers.

I was shocked to learn that The Alameda Times-Star and The Hayward Daily Review are now defunct.

I subscribed to both newspapers when I lived in Alameda and later in San Leandro.

I would hate to see our local newspaper go out of business. Please subscribe to the print edition of The Union today.

John Bohnert

Grass Valley