John Bohnert: More murals for downtown spaces?
When I walk past the mural at Main and Mill Streets, I’m so glad this colorful mural is there.
For too many years that wall was blank. I wish more walls in our community had murals on them.
Are there any plans to add more murals in Grass Valley? I sure hope so.
John Bohnert
Grass Valley
