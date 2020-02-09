John Bohnert: Don’t visit John if you want to win

Back in June of 2018 I warned local candidates for office to not visit me at Berryhill Apartments if they wanted to win the election.

Two candidates made the fatal mistake of visiting me.

I enjoyed the visits but they both lost in the primary election. Well, 2020 elections are nigh. Please, local candidates do not visit John Bohnert. Trust me, it is the kiss of death to your chances of election.

P.S. I’ve voted in every single election since 1964.

John Bohnert

Grass Valley