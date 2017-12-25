John Bohnert: Candidates’ home visits mean a lot

Recently I wrote a letter to the editor about local candidates visiting people at home.

I've lived at Berryhill Apartments for 20 years and only one candidate came to my apartment. Well, today Hilary Hodge and her campaign manager, Eric, visited me.

Hilary is running for County Supervisor for District 3. We had a very nice visit. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did. She is exactly my kind of candidate and I hope she wins the seat.

I look forward to seeing other candidates for local office.

John Bohnert

Grass Valley