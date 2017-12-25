John Bohnert: Candidates’ home visits mean a lot
December 25, 2017
Recently I wrote a letter to the editor about local candidates visiting people at home.
I've lived at Berryhill Apartments for 20 years and only one candidate came to my apartment. Well, today Hilary Hodge and her campaign manager, Eric, visited me.
Hilary is running for County Supervisor for District 3. We had a very nice visit. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did. She is exactly my kind of candidate and I hope she wins the seat.
I look forward to seeing other candidates for local office.
John Bohnert
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Suspected burglar ID’ed on video, arrested at Grass Valley McDonald’s
- Snowstorm delivers in time for holiday weekend at Truckee, Tahoe ski resorts
- Grass Valley man arrested after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing police
- Vehicle-versus-pedestrian wreck on Highway 49 leads to death
- A home for the holidays: Nevada County family given a chance after years-long struggle to find housing