John Agle: Hats off to ‘Hand to God’
March 21, 2019
My wife and I moved to beautiful Nevada City three years ago. We have been consistently delighted by the quality of the arts offerings in this community (and Grass Valley, too).
Last night, we took some new friends to see Hand To God at the Nevada Theatre. The performance was, in a word, fabulous! The acting was more than one should expect in this small village.
For those who don't have tickets, buy them soon … like right now. Only a couple more weekends to see this hilarious play.
It's truly, truly, truly laugh until you cry funny! Thanks a ton to those involved.
John Agle
Nevada City
