Joel Weinberg: A hero among us
I wanted to report a hero during the Jones Bar fire and there have been a bunch of them … we live on Jones Bar Road approximately 1 mile from the strike.
But basically, Tim DiMartini (the son of Tim senior) is our neighbor and was cutting fire stops with his bulldozer while the fire was fast approaching and the helicopters were overhead, dumping retardant.
It saved our house and others and Tim was also back helping to put out spot fires after the initial thrust.
Joel Weinberg
Nevada City
