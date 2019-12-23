Joel Houtman: A very Amazon Christmas
After being awoken in the middle of the night by a UPS delivery, I felt compelled to rewrite Clement Clarke Moore’s famous poem:
‘Twas a month before Christmas, when all through the house
Many creatures were stirring, especially my spouse
All the orders to Amazon were made with great care
With expectations UPS would soon be there
Grandma and grandpa went to bed early
Knowing if they didn’t they would wake up quite surly
At 1:00 in the morning my dog began to bark
She rarely does that so late after dark,
Out on my front porch there arose such a clatter
I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter
There to my wondering eyes did appear
But a UPS van, Oh my dear!
“On Costco, on Lands End, on Amazon prime”
The UPS man said, “I must be on time!”
He left the driveway with such a roar
Saying “I will be back tomorrow with even more”
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,
“Go back to bed, and good luck with your night!
Joel Houtman
Grass Valley
