Joel Curry: We need you, Carole
Carole Carson, who writes the “Joyful Aging” column in The Union, has moved to France. She writes very helpful articles promoting a healthy, active lifestyle, of which people of all ages can benefit and move more easily into joyful aging. At age 81, I am one of those people. Let us hope that Carol continues her writing from France.
Joel Curry
Nevada City
