Joe Vielbig: Margarita’s holiday decorations are to behold

We went recently for lunch at Margarita’s in Grass Valley with another couple and as we entered we couldn’t believe the massive display of colorful holiday decorations hanging from the ceiling throughout all the eating areas.

We were told that these ornaments, tacked to the ceiling tile, and hanging down about two feet are spaced about 4 to 6 inches apart. I asked how many ornaments/decoration items were installed and got the reply that they think about 4,000 to 5,000 and that it took 80 hours to install them. I was told the decorations are installed right after Thanksgiving and taken down after Jan. 2.

It was truly a holiday experience to sit and have lunch under the massive display of holiday ornaments.

Every Christmas season we drive around the different neighborhoods to look at the holiday outdoor lighting displays. The one inside Margarita’s is the only massivew indoor holiday decoration we have ever witnessed and is truly an adventure to experience while having a delicious Mexican lunch or dinner.

Joe Vielbig

Grass Valley