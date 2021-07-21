Joe Samsky: Unlock gates on fire access roads
Everyone is jumpy. You have to be extra careful. You look everywhere for smoke or fire. I think the next step is to take off the locks on all fire access roads. If there is a fire, people need to leave quickly and it may be their only way out. The alternative is not pretty.
Gates on the fire access roads can be kept shut by rope or bungee cords and then easily opened if necessary. Perhaps the Forest Service or the county could look into this. It could mean life or death to someone.
Joe Samsky
Grass Valley
