Joe Keeble: Questionable online ads
While perusing The Union’s online edition front page for March 15, I noticed a poll that asks people whether or not they would vote for Donald Trump again. By clicking on any of the answer choices people are taken to a page titled: “Break news: Liberals are furious Trump supporters get this ‘mount up with wings’ wrist watch free.”
In an earlier version of the same ad, the watch was the “Trump Whitehouse” watch that liberals would be furious about. The pitch was your basic “Democrats bad” spiel and this watch would show your allegiance to Trump.
A clock counts down how many more minutes your “Trump supporter discount” would be “available.” The ad claims this watch sells for $79.99 on Amazon. A search of Amazon turned up no such watch for sale at all.
Once you get to the “place your order” page you discover that the free watch will actually cost you $14.95 for shipping and handling. However, buy three watches for $12.95 or five watches for only $10.95 and you get free shipping.
I wonder what Trump’s cut is on the sales. The Union needs to have a talk to whichever company provides their online ads.
Joe Keeble
Nevada City
