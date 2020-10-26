Jody Polhemus: Karen Hull makes sense for NID
I have had the opportunity to meet Karen Hull, candidate for the NID, Division 3, seat on the board. It is time for a change, and she is the perfect person to represent those of us in Division 3 going forward. I am concerned with what I have learned about the financial status of the district. Karen’s background as an associate vice chancellor at UC Davis leading large organizations within the campus in organizational change which resulted in greater efficiency and cost conservation is just what is needed now. Please vote for Karen Hull in the upcoming election.
Jody Polhemus
Grass Valley
