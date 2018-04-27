Jody Deaderick: ‘The Lion King Jr.’ a success

Thank you to The Union and writer Michael Rohm for the lovely article in last week's Prospector about Nevada City School of the Arts' recent production of The Lion King Jr.

We enjoyed a great turnout with appreciative audiences of all ages. Director Danny McCammon created an enchanting show with a cast of 21 students, all of whom learned the rigors of producing a high-quality play while frolicking in the African savanna as giraffes, elephants, lions and more.

Our gratitude goes to Community Players Trust for their financial support of this project.

Jody Deaderick

Nevada City