Joanne Weatherly: Important work on Banner Lava Cap Road

Today’s edition of The Union brought another installment of the opinion column otherwise billed as “Hits & Misses.” But one MISS from Emerson was just too much. She whines about the “constant road work on Banner Lava Cap” and wonders, “What are they doing anyway?” Really? All she had to do was ask them.

And if she had, she would have been told that the work is replacing the existing power poles with higher, stronger, more fire resistant poles, which will carry insulated wire, which is also more fire safe. And when the poles are installed the vegetation has to be cut back as well. I don’t know about her, but I think it is worth a little inconvenience to have that work done.

So instead of mindlessly complaining, do a little homework, find out what is happening, skip the negativity and maybe just say thanks.

Joanne Weatherly

Nevada City