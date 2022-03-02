Joanne Weatherly: Give us a break

Every Thursday I read the “Hits and Misses” column. Most of the participants are obviously thoughtful people who address issues across the breadth of our community with positivity.

There is, however, one glaring exception — Jo Ann Rebane. She views everything, and I do mean everything, through her political prism. That in itself is a sad commentary.

She has spent months and months berating any mask requirement. So last week took the cake! Her light bulb moment was used to bemoan the fact that — oh my goodness — some folks and (gasp) children are still wearing masks!

So her months of demanding her right to not wear a mask suddenly morphs into her right to tell the rest of us what we should not do. Does her thought process recognize illogical, contradictory stances?

Please give her a few weeks off to examine her thoughts and give the rest of us a break. Give her spot, if only for a while, to someone who enjoys living here and sees no need to foist any political ideology onto the rest of us.





Joanne Weatherly

Nevada City