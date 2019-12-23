JoAnne Steen: It’s all about ‘Him’

The hustle and bustle of the season is in full swing. We eat too much, spend too much, wrestle with snarled traffic and come home exhausted after a day of trying to snap up the last items on our gift list. Sigh.

Maybe it’s time to slow down and remember that this time of year is all about the one whose birthday we celebrate … his name is Jesus. The only son of God came to earth, born of a virgin, not in a palace, but in a manger bed.

Angels announced his birth to lowly shepherds, who then came to worship him. Magi from the East, traditional kingmakers, followed his star many weeks to pay homage to the newborn King. They brought royal gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to lay at his feet in humble worship. What birthday gift will you and I give him? Is he even on our list? It’s not too late to make him the focus of Christmas.

Don’t miss his star … it shines brightly still so we can give him gifts of our attention, our love and our very best … our hearts in worship as we say, “Glory to God in the highest!” and “Happy birthday, Jesus!” Have a joyful Christmas.

JoAnne Steen

Alta Sierra