JoAnne McIntire: Vote ‘no’ on recall — the only rational choice

Our mail-in ballots are now arriving in the mail, and local voters need to take a really hard look at what they’re doing when they vote. Most importantly, the choice before them is either to vote “no” on this recall or to elect a climate change-denying Republican. The absurdity of the state being hardest hit by the effects of climate change electing a science denier is too hard to even think about.

We could go into all sorts or other details, such as:

1. This recall is only occurring because Newsom had ended up in charge during a very frustrating crisis.

2. Newsom only has a little over a year left in office, and Republicans are wasting $22 million of our tax dollars on this nonsense. I vote “no“ just for that reason alone.

3. Republicans started passing around recall petitions the second he got into office and who does that? This was their sixth attempt and they only got enough signatures because of COVID-19 frustrations.





4. We have the choice of Newsom or a bunch of fact-denying Republicans who mislead Californians with their big lies, such as that we have high taxes when for middle-income earners we rank 37th in the country. Go to NOLO’s state tax comparisons. Who doesn’t realize that you don’t just look at income tax and ignore all the other types of taxes that states collect?

But the bottom line is that California, the Sierra, and Nevada County do not need a science-denying, climate change-denying Republican in our governorship. This crisis is bad enough without their nonsense and interference.

JoAnne McIntire

Grass Valley

Editor’s note: Most leading Republican candidates acknowledge climate change and the need to lower emissions, including Kevin Falconer, Kevin Kiley and John Cox. Where they differ is in approaches to the issue.