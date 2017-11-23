Joanne Drummond: Citizens Academy left me impressed with Nevada County government

I want to thank Nevada County and particularly Rick Haffey, Allison Lehman, Nancy Jeffrey, and Taylor Wolfe for producing the 2017 Citizens Academy.

This 10-week program is aimed to acquaint community members with the amazing people and services available to our residents at the various departments of county government. I was truly impressed and amazed at the wide variety and innovative technologies readily available to all of us living in this beautiful rural area.

I'm very thankful to have been included and suggest others invest the time to participate.

Joanne Drummond

Grass Valley