Joanne Drummond: America is not a democracy
I want to call out Greg Diaz, Nevada County clerk-recorder/ registrar of voters and Fran Cole, League of Women Voters, for their ignorance in stating that the United States of America is a democracy in their early November pieces printed in The Union.
Read our governing documents. We are a constitutional republic, not a democracy. What democracy are you defending?
No wonder our country is in such a sad state of affairs. People responsible for educating voters and running elections appear to not understand the basics.
History shows over and over that democracies devolve to mobocracy. Electing moral representatives to serve the people and not themselves would be a step in the right direction for correcting our current course.
Joanne Drummond
Grass Valley
