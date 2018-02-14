Joanne Crouch: Trump’s doing a great job
February 14, 2018
I was just "flabbergasted" by Ron Lowe's letter on Jan. 22. I am 74 years old and do not know one person who thinks Obama gave us eight years that were wonderful! Not one.
I voted for him in 2008 expecting great things, and almost instantly we were lied to and had Obamacare shoved down our throats!
He had no interest in helping his own people. How can you credit Obama with our booming economy or soaring stock market?
I am not a huge Trump fan, but he's doing a great job. Obama never did. Wake up!
Joanne Crouch
Grass Valley
