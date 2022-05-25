Joanna Robinson: Adona is the best choice

Vote. Vote as if you had a stake in something that seriously matters. Vote as if you cared. Vote as if you believed the future will be just as real as the present. Vote as if you were convinced your children are going to be alive 40 years from now. Vote as if you actually thought life has some meaning, however obscure it may seem to you.

Vote as if you could imagine that the lives of other people are just as important as yours. Vote as if you thought the Golden Rule was something to consider. Vote as if you loved the world. Vote as if you thought you had some power in it. Vote as if you thought the next election could be important.

If you can imagine even one of these things, you should vote. And you should vote for someone who’s got some experience running elections so they’ll make sure your vote is fairly counted, whether they like your politics or not. For me, that’s Natalie Adona.

Joanna Robinson

Nevada City