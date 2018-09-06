Joanna Gear: Special kudos for special sections
September 6, 2018
What a wonderful surprise to find two awesome special section inserts in today's paper!
"Current" literary and photographic submissions are top quality, so moving, and your special insert featuring personal close-ups of people with disabilities was beautiful. Thank you.
The Union gets more impressive by the week, and it was already good when I first read it four years ago. No wonder you won that state award this year.
Joanna Gear
Grass Valley