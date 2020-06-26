Joanie Blaxter: Please, wear a mask

I see a lot of people in my Nevada City/Grass Valley community entering businesses not wearing a mask.

Apparently they are absolutely convinced they are not infected with COVID-19 and yet statistically we know that about one-third of infected people — 33% — have no symptoms and most likely do not know they are spreading the virus.

A review of 172 studies from 16 countries confirmed anecdotal evidence that wearing a face covering appears to reduce your risk of spreading the virus by up to 85%. Right on schedule with increased exposure due to the Memorial weekend holiday, western Nevada County saw eight new confirmed cases in a single week last week. Statistically that may mean up to three or more people now have the virus, but are unaware because they have likely not been tested and have no symptoms. Are those three-plus people wearing a mask when they enter our stores and restaurants?

That’s all you have to do.

If you’re not getting tested twice a week (who is?) then please wear a mask when you shop in our community.

Joanie Blaxter

Nevada City