Joan Williams: Random act of kindness

Recently, 13 of our members from our Tops Club #1739, went to lunch at Penny's Diner in Grass Valley. We were about to pay the bill and the waitress said, "Your bill has been paid." All of it!

We are still excited today — all of us are still enjoying the moment. We will pass it on, this "random act of kindness," so someone else can enjoy the feeling of such a gift.

Thank you again, whomever you are, you made our day!

Joan Williams

Grass Valley