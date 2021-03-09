Joan Tumilty: InConcert Sierra provides opportunity

Kudos to InConcert Sierra for continued encouragement and support of the young musicians in our community.

As a pianist and teacher, I have had the pleasure of working for many years with music students of all ages, and I have appreciated the ongoing support of our local music organizations. But what to do in this strange time of COVID-19, when we are forced to isolate, distance, and forego gathering for concerts?

InConcert Sierra has found some creative solutions. To keep our music students and teachers active and involved, the group has been sponsoring a series of virtual student recitals available for all to view. Students ages 7 to 17 have created, uploaded, and submitted videos of themselves performing at home, and the folks at InConcert Sierra have arranged them into three showcase recitals.

We will see young pianists, strings and brass players of all learning levels. It is not only a treat for us, but an opportunity for the students to set goals, share their music, and hone their performance skills. The Feb. 14 and 28 recitals are still available for viewing on YouTube, and the third was March 7. For more information, see InConcert Sierra’s website.

Also, the Young Composers’ Program is alive and flourishing. Under Mark Vance’s inspiring guidance, they are preparing for their spring virtual recital: “Poetry in Song.” It will premiere at 2 p.m. on March 14 at on InConcert Sierra’s YouTube channel, where we will meet the young composers and hear their original works performed by local professional musicians. The website has more information on this.

InConcert Sierra, thank you for providing these many wonderful music education opportunities!

Joan Tumilty

Grass Valley