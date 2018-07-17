Joan Nightingale: Seniors, hand over the keys and enjoy the scenery
July 17, 2018
Just read Dick Tracy's article on surviving Highway 49 and elderly drivers. I agree with him totally.
I am 87 years old and had a stroke in my left eye last year, which left me totally blind in that eye. I immediately handed my car keys over to my daughter. It was a very difficult thing to do, like giving up one's independence, but found out, as Mr. Tracy said, I can now relax and enjoy the scenery!
After living in the Grass Valley area for over 50 years I am seeing — with just one eye — things I had forgotten about, or never seen before. I laugh at myself, now, if someone asks how to such and such, I just say, "Ask my chauffeur!"
So please, if you are fortunate, as I am, to be enjoying your golden years, hand the keys over and enjoy the scenery. The Lyft is great too!
Joan Nightingale
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Law enforcement officers find thousands of cannabis plants, environmental damage in foothills
- UPDATE: A second passenger dead, 1 in critical condition due to plane crash this morning (VIDEO)
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
- Owl sign stolen from iconic Grass Valley eatery
- Convicted murderer Sam Strange granted parole suitability