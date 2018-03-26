Joan Merriam: Hope for a better world

As I stood in the large circle of students on the quad at Sierra College's Nevada County Campus on March 14, I could not have been more proud of our young people.

These, our youngest students from the Ghidotti High School program, coordinated a peaceful, respectful walkout from classes at 10 a.m. that day to mark one month since the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Those students — some as young as 15 — stood hand-in-hand together in the biting wind for 17 minutes to honor the memories of the 17 people who lost their lives that day, and to say, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

While I was sad to see fewer than a half-dozen instructors and almost none of our regular college-age students standing in solidarity with them, my overwhelming emotion was one of enormous pride at the willingness of these young people to take a stand, to let their voices — or in this case, their silence — be heard.

These brave students hold our future in their hands, and speaking for myself, their commitment and courage gives me great hope for change and a better world ahead.

Joan Merriam

Nevada City