Joan Lewis-Szalay: Gunslinger in the White House shooting himself in the foot
February 5, 2019
Well I have been quiet about the "Big D" for a time, but I just have to get this off my chest.
The "Big D" is now the "Gunslinger", he shoots from the hip and I don't have to tell you all the harm he is doing to the USA. The rest of the world is loosing faith in us. I don't have to tell you how he lies.
This man is shooting himself in the foot; all gunslingers sooner or later have a showdown with the law.
We reap what we sow. The gunslinger is running out of places to hide. Let the law prevail.
Joan Lewis-Szalay
Grass Valley
