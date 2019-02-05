Joan Lewis-Szalay: Gunslinger in the White House shooting himself in the foot

Well I have been quiet about the "Big D" for a time, but I just have to get this off my chest.

The "Big D" is now the "Gunslinger", he shoots from the hip and I don't have to tell you all the harm he is doing to the USA. The rest of the world is loosing faith in us. I don't have to tell you how he lies.

This man is shooting himself in the foot; all gunslingers sooner or later have a showdown with the law.

We reap what we sow. The gunslinger is running out of places to hide. Let the law prevail.

Joan Lewis-Szalay

Grass Valley