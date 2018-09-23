Joan Lewis Szalay: Fly the flag low or show no respect

Well I have to say this!

Mr. Trump (The Man For America) will not allow the American Flag to fly at half staff for John McCain until his is laid to rest.

What kind of man would show such disrespect for one of America's greats? If you are a veteran, own a business, work for local government, ask that no matter what Trump says, insist the flag fly low!

Out of love for McCain and our veterans, do not vote for this Trump who lacks respect.

Joan Lewis Szalay

Grass Valley