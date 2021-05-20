Joan Lewis-Szalay: Finally a Republican I can respect

I am a registered Democrat and have had no respect for the Republican Party since they started backing Trump. Now, because of Liz Cheney, I have a Republican I can respect. I really appreciate what she has done, siding with the rule of law.

How in the world can Republicans in office back Trump? They all know the truth about that man and still don’t have the guts to acknowledge the truth. Why are they so afraid of that loser?

I hope Liz Cheney can put the Republican Party back on track! I may not be Republican, but I will do all I can to support and help her.

Joan Lewis-Szalay

Grass Valley