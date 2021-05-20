Joan Lewis-Szalay: Finally a Republican I can respect
I am a registered Democrat and have had no respect for the Republican Party since they started backing Trump. Now, because of Liz Cheney, I have a Republican I can respect. I really appreciate what she has done, siding with the rule of law.
How in the world can Republicans in office back Trump? They all know the truth about that man and still don’t have the guts to acknowledge the truth. Why are they so afraid of that loser?
I hope Liz Cheney can put the Republican Party back on track! I may not be Republican, but I will do all I can to support and help her.
Joan Lewis-Szalay
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Joan Lewis-Szalay: Finally a Republican I can respect
I am a registered Democrat and have had no respect for the Republican Party since they started backing Trump. Now, because of Liz Cheney, I have a Republican I can respect. I really appreciate what…