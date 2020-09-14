Joan Horton: Have we forgotten?

The Golden Rule

Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful. — Buddhism

What is hateful to you, do not to your fellow man. That is the entire Law; all the rest is commentary. — Judaism

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. — Christianity

No one of you is a believer until he desires for his brother that which he desires for himself. — Islam

Blessed is he who preferreth his brother before himself. — Baha’i Faith

Joan Horton

Grass Valley