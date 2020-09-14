Joan Horton: Have we forgotten?
The Golden Rule
Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful. — Buddhism
What is hateful to you, do not to your fellow man. That is the entire Law; all the rest is commentary. — Judaism
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. — Christianity
No one of you is a believer until he desires for his brother that which he desires for himself. — Islam
Blessed is he who preferreth his brother before himself. — Baha’i Faith
Joan Horton
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User