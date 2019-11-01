Joan Hardy: Kudos to YubaNet

Many kudos, thank yous and our deep felt gratitude to Pascale of YubaNet for her invaluable service during the recent PG&E outage. She tirelessly spent four days going from place to place to gather the most current information about the outage and to relay it to Nevada County residents via KVMR, the county’s disaster radio station. In my opinion she deserves an award from the County of Nevada for her services to keep us informed.

Joan Hardy

Nevada City