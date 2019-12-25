Joan Good: ’Tis the season to count our blessings

Several years ago we bought a run down house in the historical section of Nevada City. We renovated, restored and spent a lot of money with 98% of it being spent in Nevada County. We recently purchased another house with different challenges and more shopping.

It appears nothing has changed during the 13 years when we rehabbed the house in Nevada City and we are still receiving excellent customer service from our local merchants. The local shopping experience is filled with benefit for the shopper … excellent service, no gas guzzling driving to another town, informed sales people, the ability to be waited on, and if something is not quite right, one can easily remedy the situation.

Most of these businesses are owned by friends and neighbors and these are the people who contribute to our local charities. If you shop elsewhere, ask for a contribution to your local charity and see where it takes you! Shop locally. Another blessing is our wonderful police department. I know this because I volunteer there and can vouch for the kindness and community support from the officers. We have a wonderful police department.

Regretfully, I have witnessed uncalled for abusive behavior towards our officers from some of the general public. This behavior came through the front door with the purpose of spewing hatred.

Thank you for a chief, staff and officers who inspire kindness, professionalism, and community spirit. Thank you local merchants and contractors and we greatly appreciate your maintaining communication regarding appointments.

Joan Good

Grass Valley