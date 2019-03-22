Joan Goddard:Praise for ‘Hand to God’
March 22, 2019
Last evening we attended the opening of Sierra Stages' play, "Hand to God," and were once again impressed with the amazing production we have come to expect with Sierra Stages!
Danny McCammon seemed born to be a puppeteer in his role with a puppet named Tyrone who was possessed by the devil. Lois Masten Ewing delivered a fabulous and energetic performance as his mother. The rest of the cast were wonderful also. This play only runs for a few more shows. It is not for the faint-of-heart regarding sex or religion, but if you are up for a lot of laughs and enjoy theatrical creativity and talented actors, don't miss this one!
Joan Goddard
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Major electrical infrastructure company moves headquarters to Nevada City
- Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after women dies in crash on Highway 49 in Grass Valley
- Developer revives Dorsey Marketplace; Grass Valley releases Draft EIR (Read the doc)
- Nevada County authorities charge 2 with embezzlement
- Nevada Irrigation District customers vent frustration with proposed water rate hike
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.