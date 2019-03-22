Joan Goddard:Praise for ‘Hand to God’

Last evening we attended the opening of Sierra Stages' play, "Hand to God," and were once again impressed with the amazing production we have come to expect with Sierra Stages!

Danny McCammon seemed born to be a puppeteer in his role with a puppet named Tyrone who was possessed by the devil. Lois Masten Ewing delivered a fabulous and energetic performance as his mother. The rest of the cast were wonderful also. This play only runs for a few more shows. It is not for the faint-of-heart regarding sex or religion, but if you are up for a lot of laughs and enjoy theatrical creativity and talented actors, don't miss this one!

Joan Goddard

Grass Valley