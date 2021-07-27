Joan Goddard: Kudos to Sierra Stages
Sierra Stages did it again, but this time it was especially sweet because the setting — The Northstar House — welcomed back community outside under the stars and life seemed almost normal again!
“The Bridges of Madison County” was a wonderful production with talented actors, great singing and a superb musical group directed by the gifted Ken Getz. If you haven’t procured tickets yet for next weekend, I urge you to do so immediately. After this weekend, the Sierra Stages staff has discovered that they can accommodate more people for their last several events!
A big thank you to Sierra Stages for providing great theater to our community!
Joan Goddard
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Steve Mendoza: Live music is back!
Six months ago, the future looked pretty bleak in terms of the live music scene, and I could not have predicted where we are now.