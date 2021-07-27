Joan Goddard: Kudos to Sierra Stages

Sierra Stages did it again, but this time it was especially sweet because the setting — The Northstar House — welcomed back community outside under the stars and life seemed almost normal again!

“The Bridges of Madison County” was a wonderful production with talented actors, great singing and a superb musical group directed by the gifted Ken Getz. If you haven’t procured tickets yet for next weekend, I urge you to do so immediately. After this weekend, the Sierra Stages staff has discovered that they can accommodate more people for their last several events!

A big thank you to Sierra Stages for providing great theater to our community!

Joan Goddard

Grass Valley