 Joan Goddard: Kudos to Sierra Stages | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Joan Goddard: Kudos to Sierra Stages

Letters Letters |

Joan Goddard

Sierra Stages did it again, but this time it was especially sweet because the setting — The Northstar House — welcomed back community outside under the stars and life seemed almost normal again!

“The Bridges of Madison County” was a wonderful production with talented actors, great singing and a superb musical group directed by the gifted Ken Getz. If you haven’t procured tickets yet for next weekend, I urge you to do so immediately. After this weekend, the Sierra Stages staff has discovered that they can accommodate more people for their last several events!

A big thank you to Sierra Stages for providing great theater to our community!

Joan Goddard

Grass Valley

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters
See more