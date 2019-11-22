Joan Goddard: InConcert Sierra’s first Legacy concert a success

What a wonderful concert we heard from the Venice Music Project!

InConcert Sierra presented these six wonderful musicians and a beautiful soprano soloist in a breathtaking baroque musical feast to a full house. Kudos to these Venetians who were here sharing their music with us as their gorgeous city of Venice was under water.

This was InConcert’s first Legacy concert made possible by a generous bequest from past loyal supporters.

Joan Goddard

Grass Valley