Joan Girdler: Many good officers

Please do not paint all law enforcement officers with a broad brush! There are bad people in all professions and they should be dealt with. However, we do not often hear of the many kindnesses and risks taken by the good officers.

Having volunteered for the Nevada City Police Department under Chief Ellis, and the Salem, Oregon, sheriff’s department, I have seen and heard a lot. It is a shame we don’t recognize that officers have to make split-second decisions under some of the worst conditions.

I am glad there is a protective plexiglass screen for the receptionist at the police department and also for the city’s receptionist. Most of the public is well behaved and polite, but the exceptions are absolutely terrible.

Thank you to the officer who gave his home phone number to teens who felt endangered. If they were to call he would pick them up even on his much deserved days off. Thank you to the Nevada City officer who came by my house to help with a revolver. This was prior to my being a volunteer, so he didn’t know what he was walking into.

Three days ago a neighbor was yelling, “Help, help!” and the polite young Grass Valley officer did a welfare check. He was on the spot almost immediately and was followed by another officer who arrived a few minutes later. They didn’t know what they would encounter but gave the community support at the risk of their own lives.





Thumbs down to the men who pretended not to speak English and an officer on his day off came in to translate. The men thought it quite funny. This occurred in Nevada City.

Kudos to the Highway Patrol officer who rescued me on a lonely, rural road in Oregon. I had not planned well and ran out of gas. He siphoned gas from his vehicle enduring a mouthful in the process.

Thank you to the kind officers who bought and brought me much-needed water one night as I walked the streets as the Christmas Tree Lady. Let us be grateful for the kind, community-spirited officers in our county.

Joan Girdler

Grass Valley