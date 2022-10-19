Joan Girdler Good: Hello developers, goodbye tourists

As a past resident of Nevada City and the recipient of an architectural award for a house on East Broad I am appalled that SB 9 was even passed. Was I allowed to vote on it? Nevada City is historically unique and for that reason attracts many visitors, including filmmakers. Remember the Hallmark movie A Christmas Carol? The businesses, hotels and restaurants are tourist dependent, but what tourist wants to see a town that looks like any other government forced zoning mess? I think of the HUD cobble stones! For many years I dressed as a Christmas Tree for Victorian Christmas and spoke with many, many people. A large number of them were tourists who were there due to history and historic neighborhoods. I frequently heard praise of your town for its’ uniqueness, especially in the historic neighborhoods.

What about our first responders? With more density and narrow streets, how do they respond? Their jobs are already difficult, placing the residents in more danger. Get the facts not the spin from those who only see Nevada City as a place to be mined for profit.

Is this what you want? What has happened to common decency? Show your fighting strength by voting Yes on W. You are not weak country fools. You have intelligence, guts and determination. You don’t fold under legal threats. Voting yes on W blocks SB9 and will leave beautiful Nevada City to exist as the unique and historical place that it is.

Please folks don’t be over run by big money and opportunistic politicians. Vote yes on W.

Joan Girdler Good

Grass Valley