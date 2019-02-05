Jo Ann Rebane: Yes, abolish the U.S. Department of Education

A recent opinion piece in The Union about the Department of Education and its secretary contained two errors in thinking.

First, Betsy DeVos, secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, need not be an "educator" to know the value of and support parental choices offered by charter schools and voucher systems, which today provide more than 5 million students, including many minority children, better schooling than that found in neighborhood assigned public schools. Further, DeVos has returned the rule of law to university sexual assault proceedings. These are good things.

Finally, over all, the Department of Education is not just irrelevant, it is harmful.

It has enforced harmful programs and requirements on schools such as Common Core and Race to the Top. The Department has also usurped states and localities of their right to design and produce the schooling demanded by local constituencies. Here is a federal department that should be abolished.

Jo Ann Rebane is a member of The Union Editorial Board. Her views are her own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members.