Jo Ann Rebane: What is Joe Biden afraid of?
Come on man!– tell us why it took you 3 months to speak out against the rioting, looting and burning in cities and states controlled by Democrats? Come on man! – if you are The Democratic Party, why didn’t you call the mayors and governors where rioting, looting and burning was happening and tell them to put a stop to it? Come on man! – why do you refuse to release a list of the judges you would nominate for Supreme Court vacancies? Come on man! – why don’t you tell us whether you support court packing, abolishing the Senate filibuster, or statehood for DC and Puerto Rico? Come on man! – Joe, what are you afraid of?
Jo Ann Rebane
Nevada City
