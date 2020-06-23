Jo Ann Rebane: Unreasonable and draconian COVID-19 rules and regulations

Uneven, arbitrary, and unreasonable rules continue to guide opening of county enterprises.

Thrift stores are now open for business and patrons can browse the book shelves. SPD sells books and magazines and customers may browse and buy them. But our public libraries have been shuttered with limited physical service for two months. The library recently announced draconian regulations and strict guidelines patrons must follow to participate in its new curbside pickup program. The library protocols seem designed to minimize use of library books.

Ordering curbside grocery pickup at Raley’s is easier and more efficient. Raley’s at least wants to sell food. It looks like the library, a publicly funded enterprise, has no urge to serve the people who pay for the building, the books, and the staff.

Reading books might have been a healthy way to spend the weeks of total lockdown. Leave it to online sales and Amazon to fill that demand. Who needs the library if it refuses to adapt and makes the public jump through hoops to get service?

Jo Ann Rebane

Nevada City