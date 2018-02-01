Jo Ann Rebane: Second thoughts on commercial marijuana in Nevada City?

I noticed a marijuana alliance spokesman's lament (The Union, Jan. 26 front page) that the community doesn't want marijuana businesses in their neighborhoods and the community doesn't want marijuana businesses clustered …

So, does that indicate that the community is having second thoughts about commercial marijuana in Nevada City?

Jo Ann Rebane, who lives in Nevada City, is a member of the Union Editorial Board. Her views are her own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members.