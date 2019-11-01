Jo Ann Rebane: Regulator vs. regulated

One candidate running for the state Assembly District 1 seat is a soft spoken, feel good, political activist and regulator.

The other, Megan Dahle, gets my vote because she has come right out and said what she supports.

Dahle wants to clear excess fuel from forests, reduce the cost of health care and prescription drugs, keep taxes down, and protect Prop 13. She likes school choice, would repeal the laws that release dangerous criminals, reduce many felonies to misdemeanors, and would end sanctuary city policies. Megan co-owns and operates Big Valley Seed and Trucking. She knows exactly how Sacramento’s regulations hinder businesses large and small. She was elected to the school board and knows firsthand how Sacramento meddles in local education decisions.

Better to elect one who has dealt every day with crippling regulations, and knows where and what to cut rather than one who would write and enforce more regulations.

Jo Ann Rebane is a member of The Union’s Editorial Board. She lives in Nevada City.