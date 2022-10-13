Jo Ann Rebane: Keep Megan Dahle as State Assemblywoman
Representing nine rural counties, Megan Dahle’s district is probably the largest in California. Distances are vast and population centers are miles apart. In spite of those challenges Dahle has been to all corners of the district and been great at providing constituent services. She knows the pulse of the district and has been successful at targeting needs with legislation, obtaining relief, and lobbying for a more responsive state government.
Megan Dahle constantly reminds her Assembly peers, “The 500,000 people in District One are just as important as those in your district!” To assist “frontier schools” like our Chicago Park, Clear Creek, and Twin Ridges schools, she sponsored legislation which the governor signed. Ultimately these small districts should receive more equitable funding and be freed from California’s “one size fits all” approach to education.
Last May when gasoline in the state cost more than $6, Assemblywoman Dahle urged the governor to suspend the gas tax, switch to the summer blend, and refuse to purchase Russian Oil. She called for an audit of the Employment Development Department when constituent applications for COVID aid were ignored but Millions of dollars were paid out to scammers. She fought and succeeded in getting the state to allocate the second tranche of Federal COVID funds according to county population rather than possible need which really helped our county.
Megan Dahle has represented us fiercely. Vote Megan Dahle for Assembly.
Jo Ann Rebane
Nevada City
Michael Wilkie: Vote for Patti Ingram-Spencer
Under the leadership of Lisa Swarthout on the Grass Valley City Council, she allowed the un-funded City employee pension benefits to swell to $12,000,000 by 2016 and then explode to $22,000,000 by 2020. This lack…
