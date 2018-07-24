Jo Ann Rebane: Don’t miss ‘James the Giant Peach’
July 24, 2018
Reading the bios for the cast, musicians, technicians, designers, and directors for Sierra Stages' production of James and the Giant Peach is like reading a who's who of top notch, world class theatrical talent.
You'll see wonderfully imaginative sets, lighting, characters, and costumes. You'll hear inspired vocalists and instrumentalists. You'll laugh and you'll sigh. You'll be surprised more than once.
Don't miss this family friendly and adult appropriate musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's masterpiece playing at the Nevada Theatre through Aug. 4.
Jo Ann Rebane is a member of The Union Editorial Board. Her views are her own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact her at editboard@theunion.com.
