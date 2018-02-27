Jo Ann Rebane: Donating to Women of Worth

Women of Worth, the volunteers and clients thank the many merchants in Nevada County who display the plexiglass coin donation boxes at their businesses. Thanks also to the generous customers who contribute coins and bills as they shop.

Women of Worth and Hetty's Haven provide needed services through its privately supported shelter to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and to their children.

If your business is interested in sponsoring a donation box, please contact Women of Worth by stopping by 224 Church St. in Nevada City, or calling 530-264-7337.

Jo Ann Rebane, a volunteer for Women of Worth, is a member of the Union Editorial Board. Her views are her own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members.