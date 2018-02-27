Jo Ann Rebane: Donating to Women of Worth
February 27, 2018
Women of Worth, the volunteers and clients thank the many merchants in Nevada County who display the plexiglass coin donation boxes at their businesses. Thanks also to the generous customers who contribute coins and bills as they shop.
Women of Worth and Hetty's Haven provide needed services through its privately supported shelter to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and to their children.
If your business is interested in sponsoring a donation box, please contact Women of Worth by stopping by 224 Church St. in Nevada City, or calling 530-264-7337.
Jo Ann Rebane, a volunteer for Women of Worth, is a member of the Union Editorial Board. Her views are her own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members.
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities investigate Sunday evening shooting
- SNOW UPDATES: Nevada County buildings closed; Chain control on Hwy 20 near Nevada City area (VIDEO)
- Nevada County authorities investigate Sunday evening shooting
- Nevada County sheriff: No threat to South County after Sunday shooting
- Snow day for several western Nevada County schools