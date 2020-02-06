Jo Ann Rebane: An open letter to Speaker Pelosi

Your juvenile stunt last night at the conclusion of the State of the Union speech demeaned the office you hold and offended the chamber where you work.

It seems that your hatred for President Trump has taken an unhealthy hold on you. Apparently you are blind to, or possibly don’t care about, the employment and economic good news the current administration has produced.

You and your white-clad sisters couldn’t even smile or clap to acknowledge that there’s a blue collar employment boom going on. Sad!

