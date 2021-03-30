Jinx Larive: Stop the invaders

Right now, our country is being invaded primarily at our southern border. Now, can someone explain to me why we (American taxpayers and citizens) have to pay for living expenses, medical care, education, etc., for those invading our country?

Don’t give me the humanitarian crap. These people are coming here on their own volition. Yes, maybe their country sucks, but so what? Plenty of countries suck, so do we let all of their residents just freely invade our country so they will get all the free stuff at our expense, too?

There are plenty of American citizens who could use the same support and free stuff we are giving to these illegal invaders.

I love my country and don’t want to give it away to an invading army. America is for Americans and those who come legally, not invaders.

Jinx Larive

Nevada City